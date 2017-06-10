Concrete blocks have been rushed into the heart of Melbourne to protect against what the Premier calls the "all too real threat of a terror attack".

Concrete barriers installed around Melbourne in an anti-terror security blitz

"It's about doing everything we need to do to keep Victorians safe," said Premier Daniel Andrews.

Temporary concrete blocks have been put in place around Federation Square and the Bourke Street Mall.



They have one purpose - to prevent vehicles from being used in terror attacks.

"There's no time to be wasted here when we think about London, when we think about other events, tragic events on the other side of the world and events very close to home," said Premier Daniel Andrews.

Permanent security features, including a PA system, are due to be in place by the end of the year.

Investigations are ongoing into the Brighton terror attack.



Kane Dalrymple is the only person who has been charged as a result.

But the lawyer for the 31-year-old said his client is not a supporter or a follower of radical Islam or ISIS.

The Ascot Vale man was arrested during counter terror raids yesterday and has been charged with firearms offences and also for committing a serious crime while on bail.

It's alleged that in April he illegally sold a long arm weapon.

The court was told that the evidence against Kane Dalrymple consists entirely of text messages.

His lawyer said that some of those messages are in code with references to a bicycle or a two seater.

But there was no explanation as to what that could mean.

Kane Dalrymple was remanded in custody until his next hearing in July.



His lawyer said that it is likely he will need to be placed in lock down due to concerns over possible attacks by other prisoners due to high emotions over the Brighton siege.