First images of alleged wheelie bin killers released

7News /

The first sketches have been released of the man and woman accused of killing Ashley Philips, whose body was discovered in a wheelie bin in Preston last month.

Two accused killers in court over murder of man found in bin

Two accused killers in court over murder of man found in bin

Jason Considine, 35, and Natasha Hogan, 26, have appeared in court, accused of killing the 44-year-old man from Broadmeadows.

Jason Considine, 35, has been accused of the wheelie bin murder in Preston. Photo: 7 News

Natasha Hogan, 26, has been charged as an accessory to murder. Photo: 7 News

A garbageman found Philips' body as he was emptying the bin.

Considine, from Preston, has been charged with one count of murder and Hogan, also from Preston, is accused of being an accessory to murder.

The body of 44-year-old Broadmeadows man Ashley Philips was found in a Preston wheelie bin. Photo: 7 News

They did not apply for bail and will appear in court again in September.

