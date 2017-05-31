Surgeon fighting for life after one-punch attack as he was leaving work

A man has been charged in relation to a one-punch attack in the foyer of Box Hill Public Hospital, which has left a Melbourne surgeon fighting for life.

Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann, a father of two, was rushed to Alfred Hospital in a critical condition and underwent emergency surgery last night after an alleged king hit to the head.

The incident is believed to have occurred about 7.20pm on Tuesday and which they described as a "serious assault".

Whitehorse Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a 22-year-old with intentionally cause serious injury.

Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann allegedly confronted a visitor to the hospital who was smoking in a non-smoking area.

An argument allegedly continued inside the hospital's foyer, where the heart and lung surgeon was punched once in the head.

"This person has sustained significant injuries as he's going about his daily business leaving the hospital," Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Shepherd said.

"It's a one-punch assault where this person is now seriously injured, we've certainly seen plenty of incidents in the past where people have died from these sorts of incidents."