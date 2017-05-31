News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Surgeon fighting for life after one-punch attack as he was leaving work

7News /

A man has been charged in relation to a one-punch attack in the foyer of Box Hill Public Hospital, which has left a Melbourne surgeon fighting for life.

0703_1800_qld_flashback
2:23

7 News Flashback: Covering news on the Gold Coast
Crowd Gathers for Snowball Fight on National Mall
0:30

Crowd Gathers for Snowball Fight on National Mall
0322_sun_news
12:58

News Headlines: Thursday 22 March
0322_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:03

News Break - March 22
Turkish Backed Syrian Militias Prepare to Topple Kurdish Statue in Afrin
1:03

Turkish Backed Syrian Militias Prepare to Topple Kurdish Statue in Afrin
0321_sun_news
12:59

News Headlines: Wednesday 21 March
Drone Footage Shows Tornado Damage Across Alabama Town
1:37

Drone Footage Shows Tornado Damage Across Alabama Town
0321_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:26

News Break - March 21
0320_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:36

News Break - March 20
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
 

Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann, a father of two, was rushed to Alfred Hospital in a critical condition and underwent emergency surgery last night after an alleged king hit to the head.

The incident is believed to have occurred about 7.20pm on Tuesday and which they described as a "serious assault".

Whitehorse Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a 22-year-old with intentionally cause serious injury.

King-hit surgeon Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann. Photo: 7 News

The incident took place at Box Hill Hospital. Photo: 7 News

Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann allegedly confronted a visitor to the hospital who was smoking in a non-smoking area.

An argument allegedly continued inside the hospital's foyer, where the heart and lung surgeon was punched once in the head.

"This person has sustained significant injuries as he's going about his daily business leaving the hospital," Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Shepherd said.

"It's a one-punch assault where this person is now seriously injured, we've certainly seen plenty of incidents in the past where people have died from these sorts of incidents."

Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann is a father of two. Photo: 7 News

Back To Top