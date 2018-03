A manhunt is underway after a sex offender escaped from a prison in regional Victoria.

Justin Fraser, 41, was last seen at the Hopkins Correctional Centre in Ararat, a low to medium security prison, at 6.30pm on Thursday, police say.

The facility houses sex offenders who have served their time in prison but are deemed too dangerous for public release.

Police have urged members of the public not to approach Fraser, who has a medium build, short light brown, greying hair and a moustache.