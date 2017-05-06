Neighbour uses stick to fend off rampaging stabber

A brave neighbour has used a piece of wood to fend off a man who had just stabbed three people in Melbourne’s southeast.

The alleged attacker, who knew his victims, was brought down with a stun gun in Doveton after threatening to hurt himself too.

The violence began just after 6am before one of the victims, Georgina, ran to a nearby friend's house for help.

That's when Ina Maramatoa came outside, grabbed a piece of wood, and shielded Georgina from the knife.

"I was just pushing him away with the stick… then I grabbed her behind me and I was using the stick at the same time," Ina told 7 News.

Inside Ina's house, his six children and partner Anna were terrified.

“She (Georgina) said she got stabbed in the back and the arm, but says the blade was still in,” witness Anna Meteka said.

“I could hear noises at the back, cops were chucking rocks at the window. So they got me and my six kids over the fence on the other side of the street.”

The two crime scenes were on parallel streets, no more than 200 metres apart.

Police evidence markers show the path the victim took as she ran from her attacker, dripping blood on the ground as she went

One of the victims - a man - is still in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are yet to lay any charges.