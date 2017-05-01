News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Police arrest shirtless man on roof of Melbourne's Government House

Yahoo7 News /

Police have detained a man on the roof of Government House in Melbourne.

0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
Crowd Runs After Shot Fired Near White House
1:41

Crowd Runs After Shot Fired Near White House
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
0226_1600_nat-SurryHills
0:24

Police search for weapon after body found in Surry Hills
Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
2:06

Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
7:54

Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
0430_1800_PER-SerialKillers
1:42

Police admit Claremont killings investigation failure
 

The shirtless man was taken down by three police officers, as paramedics and firefighters remained on standby.

Seven News helicopter footage showed the man handcuffed after police were called to the scene about 7.45am on Monday.

Governor Linda Dessau was not inside the official residence, which is next to the Royal Botanical Gardens, as she is overseas on an official visit to Singapore and Indonesia, a spokeswoman said.

Chopper footage showed the man handcuffed and detained by three police officers on the roof of Melbourne's Government House. Source: 7 News

"The governor is appreciative of the swift response of emergency services," a spokeswoman said.

After some time, emergency services safely removed the man from the roof using a cherry picker.

Police said he suffered minor injuries during the incident.

He was secured on a stretcher and lowered to the ground before being taken to a nearby hospital for assessment.


Back To Top