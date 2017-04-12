Teen 'kidnapped by anorexia' tells how she had to re-learn to eat food

A Melbourne teen said she had to learn how to eat food again after she starved herself to 45kg.

Melbourne teen 'kidnapped by anorexia' desperate to help others

Phoebe Brettell, who is overcoming a tough battle with anorexia, now wants to help other teenagers struggling with eating disorders.

Ms Brettel, 17, said she had become withdrawn, sad and anxious as a result of the illness.

"I got obsessed with what I was eating and exercising, I wanted to lose a bit of weight but it took me off the edge,” Phoebe told 7 News.

Her parents said they felt powerless after she became “kidnapped” by the disease that kills one in five sufferers.

“I gave her cereal and she would just spill it over the table,” Phoebe’s mum said.

“I remember feeling devastated, you feel like you let it get that far.”

Phoebe’s father Peter said his daughter had "been kidnapped by the anorexia, dragging her away from us, she wasn’t the girl we knew.”

Anorexia has the highest death rate of any mental illness, with one in five patients dying from medical complications or suicide.

For the young Essendon teenager, something needed to change.

Now 10 kilos heavier, she is on track to a healthier weight thanks to a family based therapy program that made sure she ate six meals a day.

"Her heart rate is better, her brain function is better, her bone health is better, she has a better relationship with her family,” Royal Children's Hospital social worker Martin Pradel said.

Anybody needing support for mental illness should contact headspace.