Modest two-bedroom home in Melbourne hits the market for staggering $7 million

A Melbourne family is sitting on a gold mine with their modest two-bedroom house valued at $7 million.

Modest Melbourne home's staggering price tag

On the face of it, there is nothing remarkable about this house in Box Hill – in fact it last sold for just $209,000 in 1999.

But real estate agents say the 762sqm block has been listed with a mammoth price tag due to its development potential.

Box Hill Ray White auctioneer Stuart Rooke told realestate.com.au “it will be like a mini Tattslotto win when they sell”.

“If a developer wanted to do a 10-storey development in Sydney they’d be looking at paying a whole lot more than this for the property,” he said.

“It’s a no brainer that they’d consider this a great option.”

Mr Rooke said the family was planning an overseas holiday for after the sale but there’s a chance the value could still increase.

Real Estate Institute of Victoria president Joseph Walton told news.com.au the block’s location could see the price tag go up.

“Despite a relatively modest home, the property is located on a large land block which has attracted the interest of developers,” Mr Walton said.

“The two-bedroom property has also benefited from its proximity to Box Hill Institute and quality amenities including Box Hill Hospital.

“Box Hill has experienced strong price growth over the past year, driven by overseas investment and demand from local buyers.”

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Rodgerson Road is only accepting offers above $7 million.