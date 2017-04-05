News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off a carriage and into the water
WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off carriage into water

Modest two-bedroom home in Melbourne hits the market for staggering $7 million

Yahoo News /

A Melbourne family is sitting on a gold mine with their modest two-bedroom house valued at $7 million.

Modest Melbourne home's staggering price tag

Modest Melbourne home's staggering price tag

On the face of it, there is nothing remarkable about this house in Box Hill – in fact it last sold for just $209,000 in 1999.

But real estate agents say the 762sqm block has been listed with a mammoth price tag due to its development potential.

Box Hill Ray White auctioneer Stuart Rooke told realestate.com.au “it will be like a mini Tattslotto win when they sell”.

This Box Hill house's value could still increase. Source: Google Earth

“If a developer wanted to do a 10-storey development in Sydney they’d be looking at paying a whole lot more than this for the property,” he said.

“It’s a no brainer that they’d consider this a great option.”

Mr Rooke said the family was planning an overseas holiday for after the sale but there’s a chance the value could still increase.

Real estate agenets say the property's location is part of its appeal. Source: realestate.com.au

Real Estate Institute of Victoria president Joseph Walton told news.com.au the block’s location could see the price tag go up.

“Despite a relatively modest home, the property is located on a large land block which has attracted the interest of developers,” Mr Walton said.

“The two-bedroom property has also benefited from its proximity to Box Hill Institute and quality amenities including Box Hill Hospital.

The owners won't accept any less than $7 million. Source: realestate.com.au

“Box Hill has experienced strong price growth over the past year, driven by overseas investment and demand from local buyers.”

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Rodgerson Road is only accepting offers above $7 million.

Back To Top