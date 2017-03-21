Australia Post outsmarts carjacker after driver's van stolen on first day

Australia Post has outsmarted a car thief, who stole a postal van, by cutting its engine remotely in Melbourne.

The driver was on his first day when a carjacker allegedly pulled him from the vehicle at Cranbourne East and drove off.

The courier tried desperately to chase after the stolen van on foot, but the carjacker sped away.

“He was really, pretty shaken up and I guess also worried about his first day at work,” witness Patrick Zuel said.

The driver had just made his first delivery of the day when the vehicle was stolen.

Luckily, he only sustained minor cuts and scratches during the ordeal.

The stolen van was driven almost 50 kilometres to Nyora, in Melbourne’s south-east, before it was stopped in its tracks by remote-engine disabling technology.

A witness claimed she saw two men and a woman run from the stopped van carrying parcels.

“I asked them why they leave their stuff in my yard,” witness Lynne Cloes said.

“There was not reply, they just pretty much swore and ran off.”

Three people were later taken to Narre Warren Police Station, with a 25-year-old man expected to be charged.

Australia Post is still attempting to account for all the parcels.

