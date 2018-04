A Melbourne woman has hit back at her cheating ex-boyfriend by selling his gear at a garage sale.

University student Heidi Ruuhonen, 26, advertised the ultimate revenge sale to make some cash and heal a broken heart.

“No it wasn’t a very good breakup, it was a pretty bad breakup, so we thought we will just make some fun of it,” the jilted girlfriend told 7 News.

She plans on using her newly acquired cash to fund an overseas trip.