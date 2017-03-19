Woman heading home from work allegedly killed by drunk teen in stolen ute

A drunk teenager in a stolen ute has allegedly killed a woman driving home from work near Geelong in Victoria.

He allegedly slammed into her car head-on after driving the wrong way on a roundabout.

Saturday had been a busy night at work for winery manager Pamela Clark.

She managed to leave work at 12.30am Sunday but she would be dead only a short time later.

The beloved 35-year-old had barely driven 200 metres up the road when an 18-year-old man in a stolen ute allegedly sped straight at her, slamming into the front of her red Honda sedan.

Witness Sandra Adams said she heard "a big bang" as she was going to bed.

"I was just on verge of sleeping and heard it and thought oh, I know that noise because we've had accidents out here before," she told reporters.

The driver of the ute was severely trapped and critically injured, witnesses however ran to the woman first but there was nothing they could do.

"The cars … there was lots of smoke and just chaos really and everyone just running to try and help," Ms Adams said.

"Very confronting… it's devastating to see something like that."

On Sunday the road to Ocean Grove remained closed for hours as major crash investigators examined the wreckage.

The 18-year-old driver was on the wrong side of the road, but police have classified the incident a high-speed crash.

Police are also investigating if drugs and alcohol were a factor.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Hill said police are asking anyone of information to come forward.

"With any of these tragic collisions we always seek to speak to anyone who may have information or dashcam footage," he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

* The original online version of this article incorrectly identified Pamela Clark as a mother. This was incorrect and has now been amended. The 7News broadcast version of the story was accurate.

