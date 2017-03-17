News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Man accused of tourist rape as she banged on hospital door for help

Yahoo7 News /

An accused predator allegedly raped a tourist as she desperately banged on a Melbourne hospital door for help.

Tourist attacked on Melbourne tram, raped as she tried to flee to hospital

Tourist attacked on Melbourne tram, raped as she tried to flee to hospital

The accused was reportedly out on bail at the time of the attack.

The young woman told police she met her attacker at a tram stop on Collins Street around 5am Thursday.

She said she was frightened and intimidated by the man, so she tried to get away by boarding a tram but claimed she was followed.

The woman boarded a tram on Melbourne's Collins St. Picture: 7 News

The 22-year-old claims the man began kissing her and forced himself on her, so she tried to get help from another man on the tram.

The woman said she mouthed the word “help”, but the other passenger allegedly failed to intervene.

The young victim then exited the tram at Fitzroy and ran to the St Vincent’s hospital where she banged on the locked doors, in a desperate attempt to be let inside.

The accused allegedly forced himself on the young tourist. Picture: 7 News

But the man followed her to the door and allegedly raped her just outside the hospital.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and arrested 49-year-old man Jamie MacArthur, who appeared in court on Friday.

MacArthur has been charged with rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment, but he made another application for bail.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the hospital. Picture: 7 News

That bail was refused by a Melbourne magistrate, who declared MacArthur a safety risk to the public.

The 49-year-old will remain in custody before his next appearance in June.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the attack and rape to come forward, and said callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Back To Top