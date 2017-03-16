Grandfather stabbed with pitchfork during terrifying home invasion

A Melbourne grandfather has been stabbed in the face with a pitchfork after he allegedly confronted three men who had smashed their way inside his home.

Elderly man stabbed with pitchfork during terrifying home invasion

Rick Maaskant had just hopped into bed when he heard a commotion in the kitchen of his Cranbourne North home on Wednesday night.

“I said ‘What are you doing in my house? You bastards. What do you want?’,” Mr Maaskant said.

The 71-year-old said he refused to get on the ground when allegedly ordered to do so by the thugs.

“They held (the pitchfork) so close to my face,” he said.

“They really wanted to knock me down, on the floor and then stand over me with the pitchfork telling me what they want.”

The grandfather of three, who moved to Melbourne from the Netherlands 50 years ago, was struck just above his eye and ear.

“Blood was everywhere,” he said.

“I think when the guys also saw the blood, it frightened them off and they left.”

He said the thugs left before stealing anything.

The 71-year-old said the three men wore hoodies, but he described them as being Caucasian and aged in their early 20s.

It is not the first time Mr Maaskart has been targeted, with his cars stolen five times in just two months last year.

“I should think they should put (the attackers) in a plane and drop them in the ocean,” he said.

Anyone who has any information on the attack should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.