'Very lucky': Hero dad suffers serious burns to feet saving son

A Melbourne father is in hospital after he heroically ran up a burning staircase to rescue his young son from a house fire.

The blaze broke out in the family’s Spotswood home, in the city's inner west, about 3.30am on Thursday.

A faulty air-conditioning unit seems to have sparked the blaze.

It was a particularly warm night in Melbourne overnight and the family seems to have left the air-conditioner on all night.

It is understood that it may have overheated or malfunctioned, with disastrous results.

The smoke alarm did not go off.

The mum, who has three children aged under-10, was woken first and managed to save her two young daughters.

But the young boy was still asleep upstairs, where the fire was particularly ferocious, so his 45-year-old dad ran up to rescue him.

He is now being treated at the Alfred Hospital for serious burns to his feet.

Metropolitan Fire Brigade officer Garry Day said the family of five were very lucky.

"Considering when we arrived there were flames coming through the roof."

The rest of the family are unhurt and are recovering with neighbours.

Investigators were still there on Thursday morning trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The upstairs area will have to be demolished, but the downstairs may still be saved.

The damage to the property is estimated to be at least $200,000.

Newsbreak – March 16