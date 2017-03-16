'Very lucky': Hero dad suffers serious burns to feet saving son

News

The blaze broke out in the family’s Spotswood home, in the city's inner west, about 3.30am on Thursday.

A faulty air-conditioning unit seems to have sparked the blaze.

Ambulance officers load the heroic 45-year-old is being treated for burns to his feet. Photo: 7 News

The burnt stairs the father ran up to rescue his son. Photo: 7 News

The staircase was ferociously burned in the fire, which was much worse upstairs. Photo: 7 News

It was a particularly warm night in Melbourne overnight and the family seems to have left the air-conditioner on all night.

It is understood that it may have overheated or malfunctioned, with disastrous results.

The smoke alarm did not go off.

The cause has not been confirmed the fire is believed to have started in the roof. Photo: 7 News

The mum, who has three children aged under-10, was woken first and managed to save her two young daughters.

But the young boy was still asleep upstairs, where the fire was particularly ferocious, so his 45-year-old dad ran up to rescue him.

Fire burned through the roof of a Melbourne house in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: 7 News

He is now being treated at the Alfred Hospital for serious burns to his feet.

Metropolitan Fire Brigade officer Garry Day said the family of five were very lucky.

"Considering when we arrived there were flames coming through the roof."

Firefighter Garry Davis said the family of five were lucky to get out alive. Photo: 7 News

Firefighters were called to the Spotswood home at about 3.30am on Thursday. Photo: 7 News

The rest of the family are unhurt and are recovering with neighbours.

Investigators were still there on Thursday morning trying to figure out what caused the fire.

It is believed the top of the house may not be recovered. Photo: 7 News

The upstairs area will have to be demolished, but the downstairs may still be saved.

The damage to the property is estimated to be at least $200,000.

