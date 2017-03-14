Cancer faker Belle Gibson trumpets the miracle workings of a new herbal-fasting diet

Sham miracle healer Belle Gibson is touting the remarkable diet regime similar to the one she said cured her of a brain tumour but also landed her a $1 million consumer misconduct fine.

The Melbourne blogger has attached herself to the Master Fast System, which claims to help the body "heal itself" of its ills using a combination of fasting techniques and herbal remedies.

The notorious 25-year-old became rich and famous from selling her Whole Food app and a diet she said ridded her body of cancer before her fraud was exposed in 2015.

Gibson pocketed $578,005 selling her snake oil before being called out for being a "pathological liar" who never even had cancer.

She is now facing a $1.1 million fine for her "unconscionable conduct" in a lawsuit brought by Consumer Affairs Victoria, with judgement to be decided in Melbourne's Federal Court on Wednesday.

But the looming court case has not stopped Gibson claiming the new diet had helped her to lose four kilos, heal two tooth cavities and improve intestinal function, according to the posts on the closed group MFS Facebook page.

Under the name "Harry Gibson", she also proclaimed she saw a change in her eye colour, and all within the first 11 days of embarking on the diet, the Daily Mail reports.

"I felt incredible all day. I hadn't felt like this in my entire life," one post stated.

"I'm not getting carried away with the 'hype' or lost in the moment, it truly was a day like none I have ever experienced.

"Then in the same release of water was a HUGE ROPE WORM. I'm talking enormous. It ruined my day almost not to be able to get this on video. Baha."

"It was coiled around itself like a spiral about 5 or more times and it took up with width of the tube, so based on this math, I'm guessing it was at least 60cm (at minimum!!).

"I felt such a HUGE relief and was floating all day afterwards," the post read.

In another post she proclaimed the diet helped her teeth to heal cavities and would never need to visit a dentist for a filling again.

"This is all progress in just 11 days. Saved myself $400? More?"

Gibson also claimed her tonsils had shrunk by 30 per cent, she lost four kilograms and her "hazel eyes are starting to change to more green with what seems to be blue underneath. Woah!"

MFS was started by Canadian alternative health salesman Luigi Di Serio with the sales pitch that it can give hope to those given a "death sentence".

"If you have been given a death sentence and without hope, let us teach you that EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE and your situation CAN be turned around no matter what 'they' named your dis-ease," the company website states.

The system sells guides and special herbal teas and "specialist protocol support" with a price tag from $238 to $595 and "herbal tincture" packages that start at $333 to more than $1100.

While Gibson appears to be a true believer of the diet's power, she does not appear to have any business or commercial links to MFS or Di Serio.

Gibson claimed to have healed terminal brain cancer by eating wholefoods, but later admitted in an interview with the Australian Women's Weekly the diagnosis was a hoax.

Asked if she had ever had cancer, Ms Gibson told the magazine: "No. None of it's true."

Gibson peddled her miracle cure through the Whole Foods app, which cost $2.99 to download, and secured a book deal with Penguin Publishing for $263,947.

But the book was pulled from shelves after five months when Gibson's lie unravelled and Penguin was accused of going to print despite the strong suspicion their high-profile author was charlatan.

Gibson was also accused of failing to make a promised $300,000 donation to charities.

Justice Debby Mortimer will hand down her verdict in the consumer affairs case brought against Gibson on Wednesday, with a CAV calling for a $1.1 million fine and a public apology to be printed in newspapers.