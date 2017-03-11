Woman fights for life after being engulfed in flames

A woman is fighting for life in an Adelaide hospital after she was seen running from her home engulfed in flames.

Neighbours say the 29-year-old woman had clothes falling off her body and was screaming as she rushed out into the Park Holme street on Saturday afternoon.

Several residents rushed to the woman’s aid and called triple 0.

“A bit shaken about it, it’s a bit scary especially when it’s just down the road,” neighbour Maddison Chandler said.

“I’m quite shocked, I didn’t think anything like this would happen,” Alex Manson added.

Major Crime detectives are now investigating whether the woman was deliberately set alight.

“Various neighbours have seen or heard aspects of this incident and they’re assisting in the investigation,” chief inspector Julie Thomas said.

Police say two children and a 44-year-old man were inside the home at the time.

The man was also taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital suffering serious burns.

Detectives and officers spent hours at the Rotorua Avenue scene on Saturday, scouring for evidence.

A knife and stove lighter were among items seized from the front yard of the property.

The 29-year-old is in a critical condition in Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The 44-year-old man’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening and police are waiting to question him over the incident.