'Horrific time': Mother of woman killed by teen riding monkey bike calls offender a 'useless waste of space'

The mother of a woman hit and killed by a teenager riding a “monkey bike” has spoken out about her family’s pain and suffering.

Caleb Jakobsson pleaded guilty to killing 34-year-old mother Andrea Lehane outside a Carrum Downs shopping centre.

On Thursday, Andrea’s mother Opal Paraggio described her daughter’s killer as a “useless waste of space”.

“It has been a horrific time, the early days were very horrific,” she said.

“Then you learn to live with it, but it never goes away, it never, ever goes away.”

Jakobsson admitted his guilt on Thursday, just days after he was returned to custody for allegedly possessing ice and hooning on a motorbike.

The teenager was riding a small motorbike, known as a monkey bike, at the time of the crash in 2015 and allegedly sped away from scene.

Ms Lehane was left with "unsurviveable brain damage”.

Widower James Lehane issued a statement after Jakobsson’s guilty plea, saying his family was “pleased”.

“We’re pleased he’s finally pleaded guilty to the two main charges,” Mr Lehane said.

“He’s saved himself going through a trial, and hopefully it’s his first step in the right direction toward showing some remorse for what he’s done.”

Jakobsson, now 20, changed his original plea and pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing death on Thursday.

He turned to his supporters in court and said "I love you" before being walked from the dock.

“Nothing will compensate, nothing will bring Andrea back,” Mrs Paraggio said.

“But I still think (Jakobsson) needs to be held accountable.”