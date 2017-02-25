Good Samaritan stabbed after fight near Melbourne casino

A man who stabbed a Good Samaritan near Melbourne's Crown Casino had earlier been trying to approach others to start a fight late Friday night.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, had just finished work at a nearby restaurant when he was stabbed while trying to help a woman who was being attacked.

As the victim interrupted the assault, the offender turned on him and stabbed him in the left side of his abdomen.

The victim approached a nearby parking attendant for help and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police confirmed.

The attacker fled down the Yarra Promenade shortly before midnight.

Before the stabbing, the offender was approaching people walking along the promenade, trying to start a fight.

Police have called their actions "despicable".

"There were people walking along, minding their own business and no one deserves to be set upon like that," Detective Senior Constable Jon Amore told media Saturday morning.

"It's obviously a heroic act - he's seen a female in distress. I assume he's tried to do the right thing by stepping in.

"As a result it hasn't turned out too good for him as he received a stab wound.

"We urge people not to step in when these things occur. We don't know what other people are like.

"But we can only thank him for his efforts, but unfortunately it hasn't worked out the way that it's wanted to for all parties unfortunately," he said.

Investigators are urging the woman who was assaulted to come forward to police, as well as the two other men they believe were assaulted before to the stabbing.

The offender is described as being Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall and wearing a black and white cap, white T-shirt and white runners.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

