Melbourne woman bites dog, breaks finger while defending her own pets

A Melbourne woman has bitten a Staffordshire Terrier in an attempt to stop it from savaging her own dogs during a frenzied attack.

Melbourne woman bites attacking staffy, breaks finger while defending her pet dogs

Despite having her finger broken in the attack, Sharon Fish latched on to the dog's neck with her teeth and refused to let go, when she was faced the prospect of losing her beloved pets Snuggles and Kayla.

"It had her in his mouth so I just went like that, so I had its skin, muscle and I just carried it in my mouth," Ms Fish told 7 News.

It was an instinctive reaction that saved her dogs' lives.

"This was the worst attack I've ever seen or been involved in, but my first priority was not to let my dogs die," she said.

Ms Fish was walking four dogs at Seabrook Reserve in Broadmeadows when a Staffordshire Terrier attacked.

"I've got a broken finger… it actually snapped my finger in half, the bone in half and I've got about seven or eight stitches in that finger there."

The owner of the terrier ran away during the attack.

"All the owner had to do was help me, he could have helped me restrain the dog and I wouldn't have been bitten.

"Snuggles would have been roughed up but Kayla wouldn't have been hurt."

A professional dog groomer. Ms Fish's injuries mean she is no longer able to work.

She's been forced to have a garage sale this weekend to try and raise money for herself and her dogs.

The owner and the dog haven't been seen since the attack on January 29

Anyone with any information on that attack should contact Hume Council.