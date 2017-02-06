New $288m high-security youth prison promised for outer Melbourne

News

Under a massive shake-up of youth justice, responsibility will be taken off the Department of Health and Human Services in April.

Repeated riots in Parkville and Malmsbury, and a mass break-out late last month, threw the system into crisis.

Youths on the Malmsbury Detention Centre roof. Source: 7 News

Riots in Parkville in November rendered residential units in Parkville uninhabitable and detainees were moved to the adult, maximum security Barwon Prison.

The new Werribee South facility will include 224 beds for remand and sentenced offenders, a 12-bed mental health unit and an intensive supervision unit of at least eight beds, Premier Daniel Andrews announced to media on Monday morning.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the new high-security juvenile prison would be built in Melbourne’s outer west. Picture: 7 News

There is also scope for further expansion within the 31-hectare government-owned site, in Hoppers Lane, close to the freeway.

A six-metre-high reinforced concrete wall will surround the facility, with all entries protected by mechanical and electrical anti-vehicle ramming systems.


Administration of youth justice will move out of the Department of Health and Human Services and into the Department of Justice, with 650 staff to transition from April 3, he said.

The facility will be built with a significant buffer from residential areas, as the Premier emphasised public safety was priority.

"We're replacing outdated infrastructure and taking action to deal with the changing nature of young offenders.

"These reforms are what's needed to help keep the community safe and ensure the security of our youth justice facilities."

About 2000 to 3000 jobs are expected to be created to build the prison, with construction to commence next year.

The facility will be built with a significant buffer from residential areas. Picture: Artist impression/Victoria Government

The Parkville facility will close upon completion in 2020.

He expected the prison should not impact Werribee South's property prices, given Parkville real estate remained strong despite the existing facility.

Despite the administrative move to Department of Justice, Jenny Mikakos would remain Minister for Youth Justice, Mr Andrews confirmed.

“The previous Liberal Government put these reforms in the too hard basket and ignored Ombudsman reports calling for a new youth justice facility,” Mikakos said.

"We are getting on with building a fit-for-purpose, high-security facility that is more secure and will address capacity issues for years to come."

The new Werribee South facility will include 224 beds for remand and sentenced offenders, a 12-bed mental health unit and an intensive supervision unit. Picture: Artist impression/Victoria Government

A report by former Victoria Police Commissioner Neil Comrie into riots at Parkville last November, completed in January, found the facility had "inherent safety and security issues" and was "not adequate for its intended purpose".

Mr Andrews said the Comrie report was "damning".

"We cannot continue with the Parkville arrangement as it is structured now," he said.

