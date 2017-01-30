WATCH: Accused Bourke St killer rants in church days before tragedy

News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

Video has emerged of the alleged Bourke Street Mall attacker, ranting in a Melbourne church just days before the tragedy.

'Wake up': Accused Bourke Street murderer filmed ranting in Church

The footage, shared online by Roy Rumengan, claims that the man on the altar telling churchgoers to “wake up” is Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas, the driver accused of murdering five people when motoring through a Melbourne CBD shopping strip.

“The Aboriginal people, their rights and their knowledge, they have the power to remove all laws and give everyone freedom,” the man can be heard yelling.

“Free electricity, free water, no money, they will give everyone entitlement for a treasury ... that has taken all our money and made us slaves.”

The video allegedly shows Dimitrious Gargasoulas ranting in the Melbourne church. Source: YouTube & Facebook

The man can be seen ranting in front of the church organ. Source: YouTube

Gargasoulas has been charged with five counts of murder after allegedly mounting a busy Melbourne footpath in a maroon Holden Commodore on January 20. He also allegedly injured 35 unsuspecting pedestrians .

The video adds to a growing list of alleged accounts telling of the accused murderer’s bizarre behaviour in the weeks leading up to the tragedy.

Friends of his on Facebook also came forward, telling of alleged incoherent rants and posts while it is alleged that two workmen were approached by Gargasoulas who ranted about a comet in the sky just hours before the attack.

Gargasoulas is due to reappear in court in December while the prosecution prepares their case.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health call Lifeline on 13 11 14.


Devastated firefighters were among those in attendance at a memorial for those killed in the Bourke Street massacre. Source: AAP

Source: AAP

The sickening rampage in the Holden Commodore was eventually brought to an end. Photo: 7 News

A teenage boy tried desperately to bring the Holden Commodore to a halt. Source: 7 News

