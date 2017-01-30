WATCH: Accused Bourke St killer rants in church days before tragedy

Video has emerged of the alleged Bourke Street Mall attacker, ranting in a Melbourne church just days before the tragedy.

'Wake up': Accused Bourke Street murderer filmed ranting in Church

The footage, shared online by Roy Rumengan, claims that the man on the altar telling churchgoers to “wake up” is Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas, the driver accused of murdering five people when motoring through a Melbourne CBD shopping strip.

“The Aboriginal people, their rights and their knowledge, they have the power to remove all laws and give everyone freedom,” the man can be heard yelling.

“Free electricity, free water, no money, they will give everyone entitlement for a treasury ... that has taken all our money and made us slaves.”

Gargasoulas has been charged with five counts of murder after allegedly mounting a busy Melbourne footpath in a maroon Holden Commodore on January 20. He also allegedly injured 35 unsuspecting pedestrians .

The video adds to a growing list of alleged accounts telling of the accused murderer’s bizarre behaviour in the weeks leading up to the tragedy.

Friends of his on Facebook also came forward, telling of alleged incoherent rants and posts while it is alleged that two workmen were approached by Gargasoulas who ranted about a comet in the sky just hours before the attack.

Gargasoulas is due to reappear in court in December while the prosecution prepares their case.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health call Lifeline on 13 11 14.