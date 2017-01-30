Screaming husband seen running from house after finding wife and child dead

A neighbour has described watching a man running out of a home in Melbourne's north after finding a woman and three-year-old child dead inside.

A three-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were found dead in Melbourne's north yesterday evening. Picture: 7 News

The man, believed to be the husband of the dead 39-year-old woman, reportedly found the bodies on Sunday afternoon.

Police and emergency services were called to a home at Ashkanasy Avenue, Pascoe Vale, about 5.30pm on Sunday.

A young neighbour Mohammed Assad said it was “really distressing” to watch the man run from the home screaming.

“He came home, he walked inside and then came out and just started screaming,” Mr Assad, 18, told the Herald Sun.

“You just wouldn’t expect something like this from that household, they were a friendly family."

Mr Assad also described the little girl as “a happy and active child”.

A woman named Shirley who runs a nearby milk bar told The Age she believed the dead woman was Nepalese, aged in her 40s.

She said the family had lived in the neighbourhood for about five years.

Neighbours also said they heard sirens and yelling late Sunday afternoon, which they said was unusual for a quiet street.

The exact cause of the deaths has not yet been determined. Nobody is in custody over the incident and police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection to the deaths.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton called the incident a "terrible tragedy".

Moreland Crime Investigation Unit detectives will prepare a report for the coroner.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.

