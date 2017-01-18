Shooter at large as man found seriously wounded in Melbourne car park

A man found shot in a Melbourne car park is in hospital while police search for the gunman who they said fled the scene.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found in a car park in Campbellfield, in the city's north, at 9.30pm on Tuesday with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

He was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital suffering serious injuries, while the Armed Crime Squad investigated the scene.

The offender fled the scene, near the intersection of Sydney and Mahoneys roads, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.