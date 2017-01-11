The death of British dancer at a Melbourne strip club may have been captured on security camera, according to a former dancer.

‘Sounds so dodgy’: Dancer’s strip club death may have been filmed

It’s believed Stacey Tierney may have been inside a private “fantasy room” with a group of male customers during the night before her body was discovered on December 19, twelve hours after her death.

The anonymous former dancer claims it wasn’t uncommon for punters and staff to drink throughout the night and dismissed original claims that Ms Tierney’s death took place in a private room not covered by CCTV, telling News Corp “all rooms are covered”.

“My main concern is that it all sounds so dodgy ... I don’t understand how all the reports saying she was in an area without surveillance,” she said.

“The timing doesn’t sound right ... They could have partied there and carried on all day though, that sort of thing.”

Exactly what caused the 29-year-old's death remains unknown as police await toxicology reports, however a strong focus reportedly remains on the out-of-hours activities at the strip club.

The accusations against the Melbourne venue come one week after devastated family members made foul play claims of their own while revealing they had no idea Ms Tierney worked as a dancer at various Australian strip clubs during her three years in the country.

“Since she lost her life rumours have surfaced of her being a stripper but we know absolutely nothing about this,” her cousin Paul Tierney said.

“Whoever is responsible is a coward and a low life for leaving her dying or dead and failing to get any help. It is shocking behaviour and very distressing.”

Ms Tierney’s uncle, Graham Tierney, said that he was under the impression the she had just been enjoying Australia’s hot weather since she left rainy Manchester in 2013.

“As far as we knew, she was just travelling around Australia and enjoying it. I saw all her photos on Facebook and it looked like she was having a good time,” Graham Tierney added.

“She wasn't the type of girl to get involved with drugs as far as I know but we just do not know what has happened. Maybe her drink was spiked or something like that, who knows?”

Meanwhile, the strip club last week broke its silence following growing criticism from social media users who slammed the venue for censoring comments regarding Ms Tierney's death and opening the venue for "Sexy Poker Tuesdays" the following day.

"The owners, staff and management of Dreams Gentlemen's Club extend their sincere sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Stacey Tierney, who recently passed away," management said in an earlier statement.