'Wide open': Man walks into unlocked Commonwealth Bank

A Victorian man has filmed the moment he was able to walk into an unlocked bank branch on New Year's Day.

Andrew Sayer said he was shocked to find the doors to the Commonwealth Bank Sunshine branch "wide open" on Sunday afternoon.

"You’ve got the ATMs and there is the bank … wide open," he said in a video posted online.

"Look at this… anyone could just walk in."

In a statement, Victoria Police confirmed officers responded to the bank scene.

"A woman using an ATM at the Hampshire Rd bank advised that a door to the bank was open," the statement read.

"Police attended and waited until someone arrived to secure the bank."

The bank is now investigating how the front door was left open.