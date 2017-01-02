News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

'Wide open': Man walks into unlocked Commonwealth Bank

Yahoo7 News /

A Victorian man has filmed the moment he was able to walk into an unlocked bank branch on New Year's Day.

'Wide open': Man walks into unlocked Commonwealth Bank

'Wide open': Man walks into unlocked Commonwealth Bank

Andrew Sayer said he was shocked to find the doors to the Commonwealth Bank Sunshine branch "wide open" on Sunday afternoon.

"You’ve got the ATMs and there is the bank … wide open," he said in a video posted online.

Andrew Sayers was able to walk right into an empty Commonwealth Bank. Source: Twitter

"Look at this… anyone could just walk in."

In a statement, Victoria Police confirmed officers responded to the bank scene.

"A woman using an ATM at the Hampshire Rd bank advised that a door to the bank was open," the statement read.

The ATM next to the open bank branch doors. Source: Twitter

"Police attended and waited until someone arrived to secure the bank."

The bank is now investigating how the front door was left open.

Back To Top