All of the 92 passengers on board Syria-bound Russian jet die in crash

Yahoo7 and AAP
Yahoo7 News /

A Russian military plane carrying 92 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, dancers and orchestra members, has crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria, killing everyone on board, Russian authorities say.

The Russian Defence Ministry said one of its TU-154 Tupolev planes had disappeared from radar screens at 5.25am on Sunday, two minutes after taking off from Sochi in southern Russia, where it had stopped to refuel from Moscow, on its way to Syria.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a ministry spokesman, told reporters that nobody had survived.

"The area of the crash site has been established. No survivors have been spotted," he said.

An unnamed ministry source told Russian news agencies no life rafts had been found, while another source told the Interfax agency that the plane had not sent an SOS signal.

In televised comments, President Vladimir Putin, speaking in St Petersburg, declared December 26 a national day of mourning.

Flowers and tributes in front of portraits of Russian TV journalists who were abord the crashed military plane. Photo: AP

The jet, a Soviet-era Tupolev plane built in 1983, had been carrying 84 passengers and eight crew members.

At least 60 were members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, better known internationally as the Red Army Choir, and were being flown out to Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria to entertain troops in the run-up to the New Year.

Nine Russian reporters were also on board as well as military servicemen.

A woman lays flowers at the well-known military choir's building in Moscow. Photo: AP

Konashenkov said fragments of the plane had been found at a depth of about 70 metres in the Black Sea about 1.5 km off the coast near the city of Sochi.

"The search operation is continuing," said Konashenkov. "Four ships, four helicopters, and a plane and a drone are working in the area," he said, saying a military commission had flown to Sochi to look into what happened.

Six ships from Russia's Black Sea fleet were on their way to the crash site, and more than 100 divers were being drafted in to search the area along with a mini-submarine.

Konashenkov said four bodies had been recovered from the sea. Russian news agencies cited a higher figure.

A hanout photo made available by Russian Ministry of Emergencies shows an oil slick in the black scene at the site of the wrecage of the doomed Russian plane.

Russia's RIA news agency, citing an unidentified security source, said preliminary information indicated that the plane had crashed because of a technical malfunction or a pilot error.

Another source told Russian agencies that the possibility of a militant act had been ruled out. The weather had been good.

Konashenkov said the plane had last been serviced in September and undergone more major repairs in December 2014. He said the pilot was experienced and that the plane had about 7000 flying hours on its clock.

According to the defence ministry's passenger manifest, Elizaveta Glinka, a member of Putin's advisory human rights council, was on the plane.

People light candles in memory of victims of the crashed plane in Sochi, Russia. Photo: AP

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was too early to say what had caused the crash.

Russian military investigators said in a statement they had opened a criminal investigation into the crash.

The Kremlin said Putin expressed his deepest condolences to those who had lost loved ones in the crash and ordered Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to head a government investigatory commission.

Russia's Defence Ministry regularly flies musicians into Syria to put on concerts for military personnel. The base they were heading for, Hmeymim, is in Latakia province. It is from there that Russia launches air strikes against Syrian rebels.

