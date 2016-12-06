Porsche stolen from AFL player's home leads police on high-speed chase

Two men have been arrested and another could be on the run after allegedly stealing a Porsche from a Hawthorn football player’s home then leading police on a high-speed chase.

The offenders allegedly entered the Croydon home of Brendan Whitecross about 2am on Tuesday and stole a set of keys, before being scared off by a barking dog, which police said woke the occupants.

The pair ran away and drove off in a dark-coloured sedan, but did a U-turn shortly after and returned to the AFL player’s property at The Range Boulevard.

One of the burglars used the stolen keys to access the victim’s $130,000 white Porsche Macan and drove away, along with the first car.

The dark coloured sedan, which had previously been reported as stolen, was found burnt out near the victim’s home on Tuesday morning.

Seven News chopper vision shows the Porsche driving erratically and darting in and out of traffic and through the emergency lane of the Monash Freeway during a police pursuit, after being earlier spotted at Dandenong.

The vehicle entered a car park at the Glen Shopping Centre at Glen Waverley, where the car was abandoned and the men fled on foot about 9am.

Police have since arrested a 21-year-old man from Wantirna and a 20-year-old from Wantirna South on nearby High Street Road.

A third man was arrested, but police have confirmed he was not connected to the incident.

Investigators believe there may have been a third person who fled from the Porsche.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.