Zoe Buttigieg's killer said the 11-year-old girl 'looked like an angel'

Kaitlyn Offer
AAP /

A man who indecently assaulted then killed Wangaratta girl Zoe Buttigieg in her home thought she "looked like an angel" and wanted her all for himself, a court has been told.

Bowe Evan Levi Maddigan, 30, is facing a plea hearing after admitting committing an indecent act with a child under 16 and then murdering 11-year-old Victorian girl.

Maddigan attacked Zoe in the bedroom of her home after being invited over for drinks by the girl's mother, Janelle Saunders, and her partner.

11-year-old Zoe Buttigieg was raped and murdered in her home last October. Photo: 7 News

After a night of drinking and smoking cannabis, in the early hours of October 25, 2015, Maddigan went into Zoe's bedroom and told her to come down from the top bunk of her bed, prosecutor John Champion told the Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The girl did and Maddigan then sexually assaulted her before strangling the child and putting her back in her bed.

According to Justice Health notes seized by police, Maddigan had said he "wanted to have her all for myself" and that she "looked like an angel", Mr Champion said.

When police searched Bowe Maddigan's phone, they found child exploitation material and internet searches for videos and pictures of young girls. Picture: 7 News

At first, Maddigan denied murdering Zoe.

But he told police in an interview: "it was like a bad movie I can't stop the button, I can't pause the button, I can't rewind the button".

The court was told Maddigan had been released from prison just weeks before after serving a sentence for breaching bail.

Bowe Maddigan called Zoe down from her bunk bed before sexually assaulting her, then killing her.


Police found Maddigan walking barefoot along a freeway about nine kilometres from Zoe's house hours before the girl's body was discovered.

When police searched Maddigan's phone, they found child exploitation material and internet searches for videos and pictures of young girls, Mr Champion said.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Saunders said she did not know how someone could have "such utter contempt for life" that they would murder a girl like Zoe.

Assisting prosecutor Francesca Holmes read Ms Saunders' statement to the court, the first to be heard.

Zoe was asleep during her mum's party. Photo: 7 News

The mother remembered Zoe as a happy, loving and fun child.

She wrote they had moved to Wangaratta when she and Zoe's father broke up because that's where she grew up and "always felt safe there".

When Ms Saunders heard of Maddigan's criminal background, she thought she would give him the benefit of the doubt, something she said she would never give to anyone again.

Ms Saunders wrote her grief was so profound, she has been unable to work since Zoe's death.

The hearing continues.

