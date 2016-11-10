Police are searching for a man in relation to two sexual assaults in Ballarat's CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

Manhunt after two Ballarat women were sexually assaulted in separate attacks

A woman was walking along Sturt Street, near Armstrong Street, about 3.40pm when a a man approached her from behind.

He sexually assaulted her and then ran off along Town Hall Lane.

About 10 minutes later, another woman was sexually assaulted next to the toilets of a nearby shopping centre, on Armstrong Street.

The male offender then ran from the shopping centre.

Investigators from the Ballarat Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives believe the same offender was responsible for both incidents.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.

The man appears to be Caucasian, of slim build, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a white and black T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

