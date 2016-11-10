John Torney found not guilty of bashing girlfriend's two-year-old daughter to death

The man accused of beating a Mildura toddler to death and hiding her body in a roof cavity has been found not guilty.

John Torney found not guilty of bashing girlfriend's two-year-old toddler to death.

The toddler's body was discovered in the roof cavity of the family's Mildura home after the girl's mother Peta-Ann Francis reported her missing around 3.30pm on August 25 last year.

A Victorian Supreme Court jury on Thursday afternoon found John Clifford Torney, 32, not guilty of bashing the two-year-old Nikki Coslovich to death.

Torney, who was in a relationship with Ms Francis at the time, told police he had never accessed the roof and the toddler's mother was the last person to see her alive.

He maintained his innocence throughout the investigation.

Despite denying he knew there was a manhole in the home, he was charged with the toddler's murder on August 28 and was remanded in custody.

The pathologist who conducted the autopsy previously gave evidence that the injuries Nikki sustained were akin to those seen in high-speed car crashes.

Yeliena Baber, who conducted the autopsy, said the toddler's many bruises and abrasions appeared to have been caused by a clenched fist.

"It would have to be someone strong to inflict those injuries, not a small person," she told the Mildura court in October.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma from "repeated blows to her abdomen and chest", Dr Baber said.

Ms Francis previously told the court she had been running errands the day her daughter was last seen alive.

She admitted to lying to the the triple-0 operator and giggled during the call when she reported her daughter missing.

During the call, which was previously played to the court, the dead girl's mother said she thought her daughter had left her house.

“Umm, my daughter just walked out the front of my house,” Ms Francis told the emergency operator.

She also told the operator she last saw Nikki about 11 o'clock when she put her down for a nap.

Asked by defence barrister Julie Condon if that was a lie, she said, "Yes."

She also admitted telling a series of lies to the police officers who took her statements.

Ms Francis had checked the toddler was in her bed around 1pm before the couple went into her bedroom to have sex, Torney said in his record of interview.

"Peta was the last one to check on Nikki and she was in her bed," he told police.

When he went to wake Nikki around 2.45pm, he discovered she was gone, Torney said.