Tearful tributes as friends, family of underage driver killed in horror Melbourne smash pay their respects

Heartbroken friends and family have visited the scene of a crash in Melbourne's west where a 15-year-old driver died and his four teenage passengers are now fighting for their lives.

Flowers and cards were placed near the tree the car slammed into at Oldfield Road in Sunshine West.

The vehicle had lost control approaching a roundabout at about 10pm Monday night.

The underage driver died on impact, while his four passengers were taken hospital with serious injuries.

Two girls travelling in the back seat, a 13-year-old girl and another who is yet to be identified, initially became trapped inside the vehicle. They sustained life threatening head injuries and are being treated at Alfred Hospital.

The remaining passengers, a 17-year-old boy, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, and a 16-year-old boy, who was also seated in the back, are both being treated at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

One of the boys suffered leg fractures and serious spinal injuries, while the other is stable with leg fractures and cuts.

The girls and one of the boys had to be cut out of the wreckage by firefighters.

A witness described the scene as "chaotic".

He told Sunrise he could hear passengers screaming and crying in the moments following the crash, and saw the girls frantically trying to get out of the wrecked car.

"Two females in the back, they were frantically trying to get out, plus a third, also the passenger who was in quite a state," Daniel Hollingworth said.

"There was a lot of screaming, not something we really wanted to turn up to, that's for sure."

Friends and family of the youths visited the crash site in disbelief early Tuesday morning, crying with their heads in their hands.

The driver's mother told 7 News she was concerned the boy was out late on the night of the crash.

She said the teen sent her a text message shortly before his death telling his mother he was okay.

Aside from the fact the driver was unlicensed police believe speed was a major factor in the crash. There were no skid marks before the point of impact.

