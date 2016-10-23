Mystery Melbourne apartment fall 'not suspicious: police

News

The fall on Saturday morning killed a 29-year-old Abbottsford woman and left a man in his 30s hospitalised in a serious condition.

The pair was discovered about 11.30am after plummeting from the Smith Street apartment complex in Collingwood.

Paramedics say the woman was dead when they arrived and the man was rushed to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

He suffered head and upper body injuries and remained in hospital on Saturday night in a stable condition.

It is not known what led up to the fall. Source: 7 News

The pair were found in the Collingwood apartment complex. source: 7 News

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the matter is suspicious, are yet to be determined," a police spokeswoman said.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

The woman in her 20s died at the scene. Source: 7 News

