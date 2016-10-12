Rapists and paedophiles targeted as Victoria gets tough on crime

Victoria’s worst criminals will be jailed, with no chance of walking free on a community-based order, under tough new laws.

Rapists and paedophiles have been among those released back into the community in recent years, but now the Andrews Government promises the days of giving criminals a slap on the wrist are over.



More than 30,000 orders have been handed out over the past 12 months in Victoria - double that of the year before.

The government on Wednesday introduced tougher laws which mandate jail for the 10 most serious crimes, including murder, manslaughter, rape, kidnapping, abuse of a child under the age of 16, intentionally causing serious injury, and trafficking or cultivating a large commercial quantity of drugs.

Mother of 19-year-old Ivana Clonareedees, the teen who was killed nine months ago in a car crash off the EJ Whitten Bridge, told 7 News offenders are coming up with excuses and the courts were letting them off lightly.

The grieving Mary Doungas doubts justice for her daughter's tragic death would ever be served.



"The police try so hard, and once they get to court these offenders have excuses ... and they just get a corrections order," she said.



The ringleader of the illegal street races, which led to the crash that killed the teenager, walked free in May with an 18-month community corrections order.



Ms Doungas said the sentence wasn't nearly enough.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the move will ensure serious offenders are behind bars, rather than walking free.



"If you commit a gross act of violence, if you commit a heinous crime, you shouldn't be the subject of a community corrections order," he told 7 News.

"You shouldn't be in the community, you should be behind bars where you belong.



"The previous government got this completely wrong. We will fix their mess and that's exactly what these changes are designed to do."



Attorney General Martin Pakula supported the change.

"It means that it has been applied to crimes like rape in the past and it shouldn't happen," he said.



"There will be no community corrections orders or lesser sentences available (for serious offenders) so effectively the only option will be prison."

Police estimated the move will put an extra 100 offenders behind bars every year.