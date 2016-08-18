News

Man arrested after carjacked BMW dumped with five-year-old inside

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News

A young man has been arrested after a five-year old was allegedly abducted when a BMW was carjacked from a home west of Melbourne.

A five-year-old girl has been reunited with her distraught father following a carjacking at a home in Melbourne's west. Picture: 7 News

The child was been found safe and well, and reunited with her father when the vehicle was dumped 30 minutes later.

Police allege a man stole the luxury car from a home at Kinglake Drive, Wyndham Vale, about 6.30am Thursday, with the child believed to be in the back seat.

A BMW was stolen from a and abandoned with a child in the back seat at Wyndham Vale. Picture: 7 News

An 18-year-old man was arrested in relation to the car theft. Picture: 7 News

A second man then left the scene in a white Toyota Supra and remains at large.

Police located the stolen vehicle in the Geelong suburb of Norlane just after 7am and a short pursuit commenced.

The vehicle was stopped on Plume Street and a man jumped out of the car and fled, leaving the child behind.

During police search for the thieves, an 18-year-old man was arrested about 1.30pm in Norlane following reports of a suspicious loiter. He is assisting police with their enquiries.

The stolen BMW was recovered in the Geelong suburb of Norlane. Picture: 7 News

Anyone with any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

