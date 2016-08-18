Man arrested after carjacked BMW dumped with five-year-old inside

A young man has been arrested after a five-year old was allegedly abducted when a BMW was carjacked from a home west of Melbourne.

The child was been found safe and well, and reunited with her father when the vehicle was dumped 30 minutes later.

Police allege a man stole the luxury car from a home at Kinglake Drive, Wyndham Vale, about 6.30am Thursday, with the child believed to be in the back seat.

A second man then left the scene in a white Toyota Supra and remains at large.



Police located the stolen vehicle in the Geelong suburb of Norlane just after 7am and a short pursuit commenced.

The vehicle was stopped on Plume Street and a man jumped out of the car and fled, leaving the child behind.

During police search for the thieves, an 18-year-old man was arrested about 1.30pm in Norlane following reports of a suspicious loiter. He is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.