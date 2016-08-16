Four-year-old boy airlifted in critical condition after kick to the head by horse

A four-year-old boy is fighting for life after being kicked by a horse on a farm in north-west Victoria.



The boy believed to be on his grandparents property in Millbrook, near Ballarat on Tuesday morning when police say he wandered into a nearby paddock where animals were grazing.



A young boy has been airlifted to hospital after being kicked in the head by a horse in country Victoria. Picture: 7 News

He was reportedly kicked in the head by a horse, however no adults saw it happen.His panicked parents drove the little boy to the nearest hospital, but after realising how serious his condition was, the little boy was taken to a nearby oval where he was met by an air ambulance.Paramedics worked on the little boy for around an hour before he was airlifted from Ballan to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, about 12.30.

He remains in a critical condition.

