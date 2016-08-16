Sense of security shattered by 'shock attack': Victorian MP Jane Garrett

A Victorian government MP has said a "horrifying" daylight attack, which left her sore and sorry has shattered her sense of security.

Former emergency services minister Jane Garrett, 43, suffered minor injuries when she was assaulted while walking along Drummond Street in Carlton on Monday about 4.15pm.

A 52-year-old woman remains under police guard in a Melbourne hospital after she was arrested on Monday night and taken in for assessment following the assault.

"It was in broad daylight, it was just a shocking incident," Ms Garrett told reporters on Tuesday.

"This obviously shattered my sense of peace and shattered my sense of security. It was really horrifying,"

Ms Garrett, who resigned in June at the height of the CFA pay dispute, said she was walking along her neighbourhood of Elgin St, Carlton when someone began screaming abuse at her.

She said she tried to walk on and not engage, but was grabbed grabbed by the head a number of times, and by the hair, then almost pushed through a window.

"It happened very quickly," she said of the daylight attack.

"I'm certainly sore today around the neck and the back."

"I'm feeling really shaken and distressed by it. it was a shock attack and very frightening."

Media reports suggest Ms Garrett knew her attacker and had previously taken out an intervention order against her.

The minister would not confirm the identity of her attacker but said she believed she was targeted as a result of her former position.

She said she would work with police to determine if security measures were needed to protect the safety of her herself and her family.

"I'm really shaky about [my safety]. It really does rock your world."

The 43-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank "everyone who has reached out to me and my family during this ordeal".

"Your support means a lot to us," she tweeted.

Friends and foes from across the political spectrum have rallied around the former minister.

"I'm horrified by reports that Jane Garrett has been attacked today. Hope she is ok and her assailant is caught," shadow minister Margaret Fitzherbert tweeted on Monday.

"Just heard the terrible news that Jane Garrett has been assaulted in Carlton. Hope she is okay. My thoughts are with her and her family," Greens MP Ellen Sandell said.

