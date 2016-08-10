A war veteran has fought off a would-be thief who tried to break into his Melbourne home while armed with a gun.

Melbourne war veteran rips gun from would-be thief, then pulls the trigger

Grandfather Lawrence believes the masked man was trying to steal an expensive coin collection he had put up for sale online.

The 65-year-old was woken by his dog barking just after 1am but when he went to investigate, he was bashed and left bleeding by a masked gunman standing at his door.

“When you have a gun pointed at you, it’s scary,” Lawrence said.

“You only have a fraction of a second to make a decision and you do it.”

Lawrence’s decision was to fight.

“I put my hand around the nozzle and ripped it off him, then turned it around and pulled it," he said.

"It was a fake… So I didn’t kill him."

Police said they would not recommend others taking Lawrence’s approach.

“Not something you would definitely recommend anyone doing in the future but confronting that situation, it was extremely brave,” Sgt Mick Shearman said.

After fighting for the gun, Lawrence kicked the offender in the chest.

The man then ran down the stairs, out the gate and took off along the footpath where he jumped into a car and sped away.

The grandfather was selling his rare coin collection on the Gumtree trading website.

The man is described as 173 centimetres tall, wearing camouflage pants and top, possibly with a hood, and was softly spoken.

Despite the violent encounter, Lawrence said he would react the same way again.

“If you want to protect your family and your home, you have got to stand up,” he said.