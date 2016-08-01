'Teenage terrorist' wrote suicide note before foiled 'Anzac Day massacre'

A teenage terrorist who allegedly plotted to behead a police officer on Anzac Day had written a suicide note before the foiled attack.

Sevdet Besim is facing a pre-sentence hearing after he admitted planning to massacre "as many people as possible" before killing himself.

At just 19, he has his whole life ahead of him, and that could be spent in prison.

It's claimed Besim was happy to die in a terrorist attack, and even left a suicide note for the many loved ones who supported him in court.

At times, family members smiled at Besim as he sat in the dock, surrounded by extra security.

The teenager pleaded guilty to planning a lone wolf style Anzac Day massacre in Melbourne last year.

He was allegedly going to run over a police officer, behead them and use their gun to shoot others.

The court heard that rampage was imminent.

Besim had been communicating with a British teenager about his plans in the weeks before he was arrested during raids.

The UK teen was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of five years. That means if he is every paroled he will be monitored until he dies.

The Victorian judge must now decide what penalty Besim will be dealt.

Besim’s defence barrister said his client was grieving over the death of another young terrorist, Numan Haider.

Haider stabbed two officers before being fatally shot outside the Endeavour Hills police station in the name of Islamic State.

The court heard Besim was never a problem child who was brought up a normal teenager.

When he was a very young man at the age of 15 or 16 he was unfortunately exposed to the influence of older persons who practiced a more extreme form of Islam.

The pre-sentence hearing continues on Tuesday.