Police hunt two men after silver Audi rams police car in Melbourne

Two men are allegedly on the run, after they rammed a police car in Melbourne’s north on Wednesday.

A silver Audi, bearing false registration plates, accelerated away when police approached the car in Northcote.

The driver crashed into one car, before reversing into the police car, smashing the front.

The officers were forced to use capsicum spray as they demanded the two men get out of the car.

It all unfolded just after 1pm on busy High Street in front of dozens of onlookers.

Witness Tim Collins said he saw police brandishing pistols.

“The police officer was just holding his gun yelling at the guy, ‘get out of your car, get out of your car’,” he said.

“He got pepper sprayed, wouldn’t get out of the car, then next minute he just rammed the old lady’s car in front of him then just 100 miles per hour backwards, smashed the cop car out of the way.”

The officers were shaken but uninjured.

Police confirmed they were hunting for the two men in the silver Audi that drove off along Separation Street.