News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Police hunt two men after silver Audi rams police car in Melbourne

Melina Sarris
7News Melbourne /

Two men are allegedly on the run, after they rammed a police car in Melbourne’s north on Wednesday.

0326_1800_qld_police
1:25

Police statistics reveal 9 out of 10 triple zero calls are not real emergencies
0326_1800_vic_measles
0:24

Measles outbreak linked to man at Melbourne Airport
0326_1800_vic_thieves
1:41

Thieves fumble armed robbery, their car shoots across street
Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
0:57

Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
0326_1130_nat_armedrobbery
0:19

Melbourne armed robbery
Man on run after sexually assaulting woman
0:13

Hunt for man after woman assaulted in Melbourne street
0325_1800_vic_potplant
1:54

Neighbourhood argument over pot plant results in police intervention
0325_0700_nat_fiery
0:22

Car bursts into flames in Sydney
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan delight crowds in Belfast
1:14

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan delight crowds in Belfast
Stubborn driver stand-off caught on Dashcam - but who is at fault?
2:18

Stubborn driver stand-off caught on Dashcam - but who is at fault?
0322_1800_SYD-UScop
1:49

US police officer granted bail over killing of Justine Damond
0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
 

A silver Audi, bearing false registration plates, accelerated away when police approached the car in Northcote.

The driver crashed into one car, before reversing into the police car, smashing the front.

Amateur footage shows the car ramming into a police car and a civilian vehicle. Photo: Supplied

The officers were forced to use capsicum spray as they demanded the two men get out of the car.

It all unfolded just after 1pm on busy High Street in front of dozens of onlookers.


Witness Tim Collins said he saw police brandishing pistols.

“The police officer was just holding his gun yelling at the guy, ‘get out of your car, get out of your car’,” he said.

The officers were not hurt in the incident. Photo: 7 News

“He got pepper sprayed, wouldn’t get out of the car, then next minute he just rammed the old lady’s car in front of him then just 100 miles per hour backwards, smashed the cop car out of the way.”

The officers were shaken but uninjured.

Police confirmed they were hunting for the two men in the silver Audi that drove off along Separation Street.

Back To Top