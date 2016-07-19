Unshaven man 'touched himself inappropriately' and stared at teen girl on Melbourne tram

Police are hunting for a middle-aged man who "touched himself inappropriately" in front of a 15-year-old girl on a tram in Melbourne last month.

Police are searching for this man after he allegedly touched himself up on a Melbourne tram while staring at a teen girl Pictures: Victoria Police

Shortly after the girl got on St Kilda-bound tram at Clarendon Street, in inner-city Southbank, on the evening of June 19, the man sat down about a metre away from her.

He began touching himself and staring at her, police say.

The teenager said she felt uncomfortable and moved away but the man continued to stare at her until she got off the tram at Acland Street, St Kilda.

Police have released CCTV footage of the man riding the train, who is described as being in his mid-50s and around 182 cm tall, with olive skin, and a solid build.

He was unshaven, wearing a distinctive blue and orange beanie, a black coat, a tan and black striped hooded jumper, track pants and carrying a tan enviro-bag a the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.