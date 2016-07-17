News

Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Woman critical after being shot in face with spear gun

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

A woman suffered critical injuries after being shot in the face with a spear gun in Melbourne's south-east.

Emergency crews arrived at a home at Cornwall Street, Hallam about 11.30pm on Saturday, where they treated the woman, aged in her 40s.

A woman suffered 'significant facial injuries' after being shot in the face with a spear gun. Picture: 7 News

The woman, aged in her 40s, was shot at a home in Hallam, in Melbourne's south-east. Picture: 7 News

She was then rushed to the Alfred Hospital.

The woman suffered "significant facial injuries," when the spear pierced through the woman's cheek, an Ambulance Victoria spokesman told 7 News.

Police are yet to determine if the incident was a result of domestic assault or an accident. Picture: 7 News

A man in his 40s is assisting police with their enquiries. Picture: 7 News

A man, also in his 40s, is assisting police with their enquires.

Police are yet to determine if the incident was a result of domestic assault or an accident

No charges have yet be made.

