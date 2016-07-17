Woman critical after being shot in face with spear gun

A woman suffered critical injuries after being shot in the face with a spear gun in Melbourne's south-east.

Emergency crews arrived at a home at Cornwall Street, Hallam about 11.30pm on Saturday, where they treated the woman, aged in her 40s.

She was then rushed to the Alfred Hospital.

The woman suffered "significant facial injuries," when the spear pierced through the woman's cheek, an Ambulance Victoria spokesman told 7 News.

A man, also in his 40s, is assisting police with their enquires.

Police are yet to determine if the incident was a result of domestic assault or an accident

No charges have yet be made.

News break – July 17