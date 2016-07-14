News

Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

Woman and baby dead after falling from Melbourne balcony

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

A woman and baby have died after falling from a balcony in Melbourne's CBD.

Emergency services arrived at the apartment building, on the corner of Bourke and Spencer Streets in Docklands, just after 10.30am Thursday, to find the pair dead.

Police having a briefing at the apartment complex where a woman and child have died in balcony fall. Picture: 7 News

It is believed the 31-year-old woman and four-month-old infant fell from an internal balcony.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the deaths of the pair, who are yet to be formally identified.

Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives will prepare a report for the coroner.

A gate entering City Point apartments has been blocked off and more than a dozen uniformed and plain-clothed police and eight police cars are on scene.

Traffic detours are also in place.

