Woman and baby dead after falling from Melbourne balcony

A woman and baby have died after falling from a balcony in Melbourne's CBD.

Emergency services arrived at the apartment building, on the corner of Bourke and Spencer Streets in Docklands, just after 10.30am Thursday, to find the pair dead.

It is believed the 31-year-old woman and four-month-old infant fell from an internal balcony.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the deaths of the pair, who are yet to be formally identified.

Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives will prepare a report for the coroner.

A gate entering City Point apartments has been blocked off and more than a dozen uniformed and plain-clothed police and eight police cars are on scene.

Traffic detours are also in place.

