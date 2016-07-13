AFL rising star 'tricked' into sending nude photos online, ending up on porn site

An AFL rising star has been duped into sending sexually explicit photos of himself to an online "catfish" who he thought was a woman, which ended up on a pornographic website.

It is believed the player, who Yahoo7 chose not to identify, fell victim to a “catfish” scam, and was coaxed to exchange nude images of himself by a false online account, common to social media and dating apps.

The player and his Victorian club is seeking legal action to have the images removed from the US site, which also identifies the young gun by name and in his team uniform.

The images were still available on Monday morning, when the news broke.

The unnamed club told 7 News they would taken no action against the player in question, as it was a "private matter", despite the AFL's social media engagement policy forbidding "accessing, downloading or transmitting... any kind of sexually explicit material, violent and/or graphic images without medical purpose."

A club spokesperson told the Herald Sun the incident was a lesson in the dangers of sending nude images over the internet.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder to anyone out there exchanging explicit and private material, online or via social media, to reconsider their actions, because the person they think they’re communicating with could turn out to be someone else with malicious intentions,” the club spokesperson told the newspaper.

“Simply put, sharing such material without knowing who is going to see it or where it’s going to end up is nothing short of stupid, and shows a complete lack of judgment.

“It is just not worth the risk," the spokesperson said.

The incident is the latest in a string of Aussie footballers caught out taking in lewd photo scandals.

Parramatta Eels star Corey Norman is currently under investigation after he became the centre of an extortion bid, where a sex tape was leaked and offered to various media outlets for an asking price of $150,000.

The graphic and explicit video, promised to the highest bidder, shows Norman in a room where people appear to be taking illicit drugs.

The AFL was rocked by another nude photo scandal six months ago, when Collingwood stars Dane Swan and Travis Cloke allegedly sent nude photos and videos to women who were not their partners.

According to Woman's Day magazine in January, Swan allegedly sent graphic video, sexually-charged texts and full-frontal nude pictures, while Cloke sent nude pictures and a video of him performing a sex act, to two separate women.

At the time, Collingwood told Yahoo7 the nude photos were "consensual" and a private matter for Swan and Cloke to deal with, adding they will not be taking further action.

Legendary coach Mick Malthouse questioned the actions of players who put themselves in that position.

"These blokes, are they slow learners or what? I don't get it," he told SEN radio on Wednesday.

"I certainly don't think I've ever had to teach a group of players saying what you have to do, what you don't do and what you put on social media.

"You'd also like to think common sense doesn't jump out the window."