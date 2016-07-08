Emergency crews used rescue boats to pluck two stranded from Gippsland floodwaters

Video footage shows the dramatic rescue of two people trapped in floodwaters in the Gippsland region overnight.

SES crews used rescue boats to make their way to the pair, who were stranded on the roof of their vehicle in the dark at Lindenow late Thursday night.

The floods came after heavy rain has fallen across the region since Tuesday, causing rivers to burst their banks, leading to dozens of rescues.

Bairnsdale received 86mm of rain, and some isolated parts of the region are reportedly getting close to 200mm.

The latest rescue comes after a man and his two young daughters were rescued by a farmer on a jet ski when their car was submerged in East Gippsland on Wednesday.

It's believed the Korrumburra family became stuck when the man drove into flood waters and stalled on Marlo Road about 7am.

The quick thinking farmer rushed to get his jet ski and rescued them, after spotting the car stuck in flood water while checking the river height.

In a separate incident, three police officers waded through waist-deep water to save Bruthen man from the roof of his car at Mossiface.

It's believed the man drove into flood waters on Swan Reach Road when his car was swept into a paddock.

Police say the 62-year-old man climbed onto of his car but lost his footing after the rapidly rising flood waters reached his neck.

He was taken to hospital with suspected hypothermia.

The SES says it has received reports this week of boats escaping their moorings as rivers throughout the region rise to warning levels.

Major flood warnings are in place for the Snowy, Mitchell, Latrobe and Tambo rivers.

Victorians have been advised never to walk, ride or drive through floodwater, and to stay away from waterways and stormwater drains.

Showers have been forecast for west and south Gippsland for Friday with a slight reprieve on Saturday before the next low pressure system is expected to hit on Sunday.