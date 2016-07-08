News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster

Emergency crews used rescue boats to pluck two stranded from Gippsland floodwaters

Mel Buttigieg and AAP
Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Video footage shows the dramatic rescue of two people trapped in floodwaters in the Gippsland region overnight.

"This is not Coachella. This is real life": On the ground at the March for Our Lives in D.C.
4:00

"This is not Coachella. This is real life": On the ground at the March for Our Lives in D.C.
0325_sun_news
7:19

News Headlines: Sunday 25 March
0325_0700_nat_newsbreak
4:54

News Break - March 25
Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
4:03

Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
Former Catalan leader faces arrest in Finland
1:21

Former Catalan leader faces arrest in Finland
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_0700_nat_newsbreak
5:46

Newsbreak - March 4
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
Slippery Santa Sleds Along Snowy French Street
0:29

Slippery Santa Sleds Along Snowy French Street
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
 

SES crews used rescue boats to make their way to the pair, who were stranded on the roof of their vehicle in the dark at Lindenow late Thursday night.

SES crews use rescue boats to get to two stranded people in Gippsland flood waters. 7 News

The floods came after heavy rain has fallen across the region since Tuesday, causing rivers to burst their banks, leading to dozens of rescues.

Bairnsdale received 86mm of rain, and some isolated parts of the region are reportedly getting close to 200mm.

The latest rescue comes after a man and his two young daughters were rescued by a farmer on a jet ski when their car was submerged in East Gippsland on Wednesday.

It's believed the Korrumburra family became stuck when the man drove into flood waters and stalled on Marlo Road about 7am.

The quick thinking farmer rushed to get his jet ski and rescued them, after spotting the car stuck in flood water while checking the river height.

In a separate incident, three police officers waded through waist-deep water to save Bruthen man from the roof of his car at Mossiface.

It's believed the man drove into flood waters on Swan Reach Road when his car was swept into a paddock.

Police say the 62-year-old man climbed onto of his car but lost his footing after the rapidly rising flood waters reached his neck.

He was taken to hospital with suspected hypothermia.

The SES says it has received reports this week of boats escaping their moorings as rivers throughout the region rise to warning levels.

Major flood warnings are in place for the Snowy, Mitchell, Latrobe and Tambo rivers.

Victorians have been advised never to walk, ride or drive through floodwater, and to stay away from waterways and stormwater drains.

Showers have been forecast for west and south Gippsland for Friday with a slight reprieve on Saturday before the next low pressure system is expected to hit on Sunday.


Back To Top