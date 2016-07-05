Woman fighting for life, airlifted to hospital, after head-on smash with ute

A woman is fighting for her life after her station wagon collided head-on with a ute in Sunbury, in Melbourne’s north west, Monday evening.

A Sunbury woman aged in her 20s was airlifted to hospital, and remains in a critical conditionm, after a head-on horror smash. Picture 7 News

A blue Mazda station wagon was travelling west on Dalrymple Road about 5.15pm, when a black Holden ute driving in the opposite direction is believed to have crossed lanes and crashed into the oncoming vehicle.

The sole occupant of the wagon, a Sunbury woman believed to be in her 20s, was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver and only occupant of the black Holden ute, a 31-year-old Diggers Rest man, has been transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Col Schmidt told the ABC the vehicles smashed at high speed.

"Certainly looking at the scene it's consistent with the speed limit," he said.

"It's the change there from 100 down to 80 kilometres an hour, so certainly the impact is a high-speed impact."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have relevant information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

