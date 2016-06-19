Armed robber puts woman in hospital after brutal Melbourne milk bar attack

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: Confronting security footage has emerged of a man police are hoping to identify, who seriously assaulted and robbed a female convenience store worker in Melbourne.

The video shows the masked man entering a Burwood East milk bar about 5.30pm on Saturday, 11 June, and threatening the lone female attendant with what police believe is a Taser, before making a demand for cash.

The man can be seen brutally bashing the woman in the head with vehicle club lock, before leaving the store with cash and cigarettes.

The victim sustained serious facial and arm injuries and remains in hospital.

At the time of the attack, the man was wearing a black hooded jumper and ski goggles with white rims.

Investigators believe the incident is linked to another armed robbery that occurred in Glen Waverley last month.

This robber also used a Taser to threaten two Capital Avenue milk bar workers and demanded cash and cigarettes, about 6pm on May 26.

He took the items and ran, but luckily the victims were not harmed.

The man in the May robbery is a described as being Asian in appearance aged in his early to mid 20s and spoke English.

At the time he was wearing a black hooded jumper with G-Star printed on it, black tracksuit pants, black runners, black gloves and a bandanna covering the lower part of his face.

Detectives from Box Hill Embona Taskforce are investigating both armed robberies.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

