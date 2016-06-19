News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Teenager arrested after stabbing death of Adelaide man, 45

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

An 18 year old has been arrested after the stabbing death of a man in Dover Gardens in Adelaide.

0325_1800_vic_potplant
1:54

Neighbourhood argument over pot plant results in police intervention
0325_1800_vic_fires
1:35

Malcolm Turnbull tours fire damaged farms in south west Victoria
0325_0700_nat_fiery
0:22

Car bursts into flames in Sydney
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0302_1600_nat_arrest
1:27

Teen's arrest caught on camera after rampage through Melbourne
0302_0500_nat_daycare
0:21

Melbourne day care robbery
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
Thief Fails to Cover His Face While Robbing Melbourne Business
1:37

Thief Fails to Cover His Face While Robbing Melbourne Business
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
 

It comes after four stabbings in Adelaide and Melbourne overnight.

An 18 year old has now been arrested in Adelaide over the killing of a 45 year old man. Police say the victim was known to the teenager.

He is due to face court on Monday.

Another man was been stabbed to death in Victoria overnight - the second fatal stabbing in two days.

The death coincides with two unrelated fatal stabbings in Adelaide..

At one of the stabbings, police and ambulance crews tried to save the man who had been stabbed in the chest around midnight on Saturday, but he died at the house in Andrews Farm.

A 34-year-old man from Modbury has been remanded in custody to appear in Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, another man was found inside a Dover Gardens house on Saturday evening, with ambulance crews unable to save him.

SA police say the incident is not "random".

Source: 7 News

Police are investigating another fatal stabbing in Victoria. Source: 7 News

In Victoria, an unidentified man was stabbed at a Keysborough house on Saturday evening, with paramedics unable to revive him.

Victoria Police said the exact circumstances of the man's death were still unknown and the case has been handed over to the homicide squad.

Homicide and forensic detectives spent the night searching the area where the man was killed for any clues that might lead to an arrest.

Homicide and forensic squads are investigating the stabbing, but no arrests have been made.

The attacker remains at large.

The stabbing comes a day after the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old father at a party in Geelong, Nathan Lee Gent.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by a Bullen property just before 12.30pm Saturday and was assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Stabbed father Nathan Lee Gent. Source: 7 News

The party in Geelong's north was gatecrashed. Source: 7 News

A number of gatecrashers came to the party after word spread through social media.

It is understood the young victim was attempting break up a fight at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

News break – June 19

Back To Top