Teenager arrested after stabbing death of Adelaide man, 45

An 18 year old has been arrested after the stabbing death of a man in Dover Gardens in Adelaide.

It comes after four stabbings in Adelaide and Melbourne overnight.

An 18 year old has now been arrested in Adelaide over the killing of a 45 year old man. Police say the victim was known to the teenager.

He is due to face court on Monday.

Another man was been stabbed to death in Victoria overnight - the second fatal stabbing in two days.

The death coincides with two unrelated fatal stabbings in Adelaide..

At one of the stabbings, police and ambulance crews tried to save the man who had been stabbed in the chest around midnight on Saturday, but he died at the house in Andrews Farm.

A 34-year-old man from Modbury has been remanded in custody to appear in Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, another man was found inside a Dover Gardens house on Saturday evening, with ambulance crews unable to save him.

SA police say the incident is not "random".

In Victoria, an unidentified man was stabbed at a Keysborough house on Saturday evening, with paramedics unable to revive him.

Victoria Police said the exact circumstances of the man's death were still unknown and the case has been handed over to the homicide squad.

Homicide and forensic detectives spent the night searching the area where the man was killed for any clues that might lead to an arrest.

The attacker remains at large.

The stabbing comes a day after the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old father at a party in Geelong, Nathan Lee Gent.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by a Bullen property just before 12.30pm Saturday and was assisting detectives with their enquiries.

A number of gatecrashers came to the party after word spread through social media.

It is understood the young victim was attempting break up a fight at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

News break – June 19