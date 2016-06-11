Man stabbed to death, attacker believed to be known to victim

News

Emergency services were called to a home at Camms Road, Cranbourne, about 9.10 on Friday night after reports a man had been stabbed.

Paramedics tried to save the 38-year-old man but he died at the scene.

Police believe the victim and his attacker were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in relation to the stabbing incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

