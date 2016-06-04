CCTV captures brazen daylight robbery at Melbourne money lender

A brazen thief is on the run after jumping the front counter of a money lending store in Melbourne during a daylight robbery.

A thief jumps the counter and demands cash from a money lending store, then helps himself to money in the safe. Pictures: Victoria Police

Police say the man, who was wearing a Collingwood Football Club scarf wrapped around his face, jumped the counter at the Boronia business on Friday about 10.47am and demanded cash.

Once behind the counter, while staff and customers were still present, the thief made his way to a back office and stole cash from the safe, before running off down Boronia Road.

Detectives have released CCTV footage and images of the man in the hope it will assist the investigation.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a solid build, about 180cm tall.

Along with the Collingwood scarf around his face, the man was also wearing Magpies cap, dark glasses, dark pants, a dark short sleeved polo shirt and sandy coloured boots with black soles.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.