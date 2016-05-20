Melbourne strip club Kittens target of another drive-by shooting

News

A dark-coloured sedan drove by Kittens nightclub, located on Cecil Street, just before 3pm and riddled the club with multiple shots before fleeing.

Nobody was inside the venue at the time and nobody was injured.

Police at the scene of a driveby shooting of Kittens night club in South Melbourne on Friday. Photo: AAP/David Crosling

It's the third shooting at the adult venue since November 2015.

A gunman wearing a black-hooded jumper pulled up to the venue in a car, got out of the vehicle and fired three shots into the club's closed door before it sped off, a witness told Fairfax.

Another witness told Triple M radio the gunman opened fire into windows at the front of the club with a shotgun.

"One [shot] into the right-hand window first, then the left-hand window," the witness said.

"It was so f***ing loud. People came from everywhere."

A witness reported a masked gunman pulling up in a car then firing shots into the club's door, before speeding off. Photo: AAP


Cecil Street was closed and police officers are now investigating the incident and searching for the gunman.

Sergeant Tony Benham said the attack in broad daylight was "very concerning".

"We'll get to the bottom of it and find out who's responsible for it," he told reporters.

He said investigations would consider if the shooting was connected to three incidents at that venue since November.

In January, a security guard was shot in the face and another bouncer was wounded in November, and taken to hospital.

Another Kittens venue, in Caulfield South, was firebombed in February.

It is the third time shots have been fired at that venue since November.

At the time, police anti-bikie operation Taskforce Echo was investigating whether a breakaway were behind the fire and shootings.

A man has been charged over the February explosion and remains behind bars until his next court appearance in June.

In March, Club 859 in Caulfield South - 500m from Kittens - was peppered with bullets and a man and woman have been charged over that shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

